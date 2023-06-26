radioart106_#157_RECON with AGF

methodologies of sounding. REC:on ⇢ a space {inflection} for political sound work & political listening ↣ derived from a compositional technology of ⥉ growing sound ⤹ growing connections ‡ ⁜ ⁂ ⁁ ※ growing networks ✸ #soundasgrowing – the piece explores, the listening space rec-on.org , sound and listening, critic and reflects sound practice. Listen to the current world and identify space for artistic positioning. What is political sound? What is collective sound? Does sound have a transformative quality? What is a sonic position.

Antye Greie-Ripatti AGF is an audio sculptress, composer and sound artist. Curator, facilitator of sound art, poemproducer & intersectional feminist networker. Her work emphasises language, sound, listening, voice and politics and can be summarised as Feminist Sonic Technologies expressed in mixed media, audiovisual live performances, digital communication, sound installations, commissions for radio, movies, theatres and online.

In 2020 she founded RECon ( rec-on.org ) – a sound & listening exhibition space for political sound and the sound-activist community around it.

