radioart106_ #161_Fulya Uçanok & Prism Obsidian

photo: Fatih Kucuk

Fulya Uçanok

Scenes from Spaces and Traces

A comprovised piece, with use of studio recordings coupled with recordings gathered in soundwalks.

S-wallow-ING

“Quest(ion)s“ with voice artist Sumru Ağıryürüyen

A collaboration with two swallow birds. On a visit to Edincik/Turkey was woken up by two swallow birds’ dawn songs around 4:00 AM. I got up and without scaring them off, was able to record their chatter. I explore a practice where I am situated as an actor within a network of entangled relations with the two swallows, and my instrument (piano, objects, electroacoustics).

How do I move past the learnt ape-brain vs. bird-brain dichotomies? Starting with such questions, I kept adding questions, perspectives, versions, and stories in sounding together with them.

Balloons For Thought

Investigation of various tactile and movement-based relations between object-body and human-body. Exploring various possibilities for sound, movement and narrative. The narratives are explored through gestural and textural thinking as well as some program and abstract elements.

Fulya Uçanok is an electroacoustic musician and pianist; composing, performing and improvising. Born in Turkey, she studied Eurogenetic classical music piano performance, later ventured into studying performance practice and socio-sonic connections of the Balinese Gender Wayang in Bali/Indonesia, and then moved into electroacoustic composition and performance exploring experimental and contemporary forms of musicking.

Her current interests include response-able sonic practices with humans, more-than-humans, and materials; practices with musical instruments as material agents (human-instrument collaborations) and; sympoietic practices in multivalent, immanent spaces within electroacoustic composition and performance.

Image: J. Astra Brinkmann

Prism Obsidian The Bird Clock Opera featuring the Days Of The Week premier The texts for this piece were originally written as part of a revision of the Homeric Hymn to Demeter; a revision which broadens the picture of Black women who are descendant of colonial enslavement. A dialogue based on the contrast of Artemis’ power and agency over her body compared to women who have been unsafe for generations. Women who carry these wounds as warnings and a call out for accountability. The underlying track called ‚Xercathalon’s Debut: A Bird Clock Opera, is a piece based on the sounds of childhood as remembered and incorporated into this collaborative soundscape. Obsidian is a visual artist and researcher in postcolonial theology, culture and education. She is taking a Black Quantum Afrofuturist approach towards tackling issues of racism, cultural appropriation, intersectionality and sustainable urban regeneration by drawing on an image of global Black cultures. Prism is a musician and visual artist specialising in rainbowgoth sound design and crafting analog double exposure captures. She is based in Berlin and responds to the inspiration of memory, saturation, and the dreamworld.

radioart106, Montag 16. Oktober 2023, 23:00-24:00 Uhr