Klangbecken
GODDESS - PVRIS
radioart106
Über die Sendung

Meira Asher nennt sich „Soundinista“. Seit den Neunzigerjahren provoziert die israelische Klangkünstlerin mit ihren politischen Geräuschen und ihren radikalen Performances. Ab sofort gibt es alle vier Wochen Meira Ashers Sendung „radioart106“, die sie für verschiedene alternative Radios in der Welt produziert.

Links
Sendungsmachende
Meira Asher
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mo, 1.4., 23:00 - 0:00
  • Mo, 29.4., 23:00 - 0:00
  • Mo, 27.5., 23:00 - 0:00
  • Mo, 24.6., 23:00 - 0:00
  • Mo, 22.7., 23:00 - 0:00
  • Mo, 19.8., 23:00 - 0:00
  • Mo, 16.9., 23:00 - 0:00
  • Mo, 14.10., 23:00 - 0:00
  • Mo, 11.11., 23:00 - 0:00
  • Mo, 9.12., 23:00 - 0:00
Sendung

radioart106

·

radioart106_#166_International Women’s Day 2024 Special

Playlist:
01. AGF – Wynter (album: poemproducer)
02. Humanfobia – The secret of the Ōshima’s Well (album: Ringu) 
feat. voices of Jude Liemburg and Mai Shaheen
03. Shirin Khlifاستدارة (album: Cauldron Deep Aesthetics)
04. Catenation – Resist
05. Electric Indigo – U.R.A.
06. Mina Reischer – OPALIFERA (part)
07. El Zombie Espacial – Listening Presence (album: Cauldron Deep Aesthetics)
08. AGF – fieldWORK (album: poemproducer)
09. Hannah Kemp-Welch – A Seat at the Table
10. Mona M – Frida – Lied von Liebe
11. Persefone – Oram Nightmare (album: Cauldron Deep Aesthetics)
12. Urška Preis – rouge-ah
13. nur – Woe Human (part)
Thank you female:pressure and Institute For Alien Research.
Image: Mina Reischer
radioart106, Montag 4. März 2024, 23:00-24:00 Uhr