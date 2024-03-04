radioart106_#166_International Women’s Day 2024 Special

Playlist:

01. AGF – Wynter (album: poemproducer)

02. Humanfobia – The secret of the Ōshima’s Well (album: Ringu)

feat. voices of Jude Liemburg and Mai Shaheen

03. Shirin Khlif – استدارة (album: Cauldron Deep Aesthetics)

04. Catenation – Resist

05. Electric Indigo – U.R.A.

06. Mina Reischer – OPALIFERA (part)

07. El Zombie Espacial – Listening Presence (album: Cauldron Deep Aesthetics)

08. AGF – fieldWORK (album: poemproducer)

09. Hannah Kemp-Welch – A Seat at the Table

10. Mona M – Frida – Lied von Liebe

11. Persefone – Oram Nightmare (album: Cauldron Deep Aesthetics)

12. Urška Preis – rouge-ah

13. nur – Woe Human (part)

Thank you female:pressure and Institute For Alien Research.

Image: Mina Reischer

radioart106, Montag 4. März 2024, 23:00-24:00 Uhr