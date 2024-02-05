radioart106_#165_FloyKrouchi_FreeGaza_Proxy404

Two shows produced by radioart106 for the radia.fm network and a short break between the two containing sounds from demonstrations in Israel calling to stop the war on Gaza.

Floy Krouchi

Voices in my head

(in a no man’s land)

2022

(electronics, voices, transformed field recordings)

„A dry landscape of rocky mountains, transforming slowly into a pure white desert. No water,

No trees around, one floor’s beduins habitations, campement for the goats, under the strinking sun.

The road belong to the Power but the landscape belongs to the people, to the rocks, to the sand…

We have left the flags in No Man’s Land“

Floy Krouchi is a sound artist, composer and bass player from Paris, with mixed origins. She exclusively used her voice as the material for this piece, together with sounds recorded, generated and transformed in the so called „Holy Land“ during various stays. The plurality of registers of the same voice, from melody to pure some objects or noises is used as a metaphor of the complexity of identity.

Free Jerusalem, Radical Bloc, Anti Occupation Bloc

Snippets from demonstrations with police brutality in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Calling to stop the genocide, lift the siege, immediate and permanent ceasefire, hostage deal, end the occupation, and free Palestine. January 2024.

@free_jlm @radical.bloc.tlv

Proxy_404

Midnight Echoes:

A Sonic Journey Through Overthinking

2023

Midnight Echoes explores the theme of overthinking in silence, delving into the sounds that haunt restless nights. It combines samples, field recordings and experimental techniques on DJ decks. The piece consists of four parts, each representing different aspects of overthinking. The first section sets the foundation of the piece, representing the hypnagogic state as fragmented memories and snippets of conversations. The insomnia presents itself in the second section that delves into an inner monologue, where racing thoughts and self-doubt intertwine. The soundscapes transition between calm moments of introspection and frenetic bursts of chaotic energy, reflecting the ebb and flow of overthinking. Sonic elements overlap and collide and heighten the sense of restlessness until the final section introduces a shift towards tranquility. The journey transitions from dissonance to harmony and ends in acceptance and finding peace within the chaos of overthinking.

The overall aim is to offer a cathartic and introspective experience, inviting listeners to confront their own inner dialogues and find solace within the power of sound.

proxy_404 is a multifaceted artist hailing from Berlin, Germany, with a captivating blend of Ukrainian-Russian and Turkish heritage. As a psychotherapist, DJ, radio host, and community events organizer, they find inspiration in the intricate workings of the mind and the depths of human emotions. proxy_404 fearlessly explores music, pushing boundaries and embracing experimentation. Their sonic landscapes resonate with raw emotion, thriving on the unexpected and the beauty of imperfections. As a DJ, their carefully curated sets transcend genres, captivating audiences with thought-provoking experiences. Their role as a radio host extends their reach, sharing diverse shows and fostering a supportive community. As a psychotherapist, proxy_404 navigates emotions, providing a safe space for exploration and healing. Their art and community work combine music, psychology, and human connection, continuously challenging conventional norms to inspire personal and collective growth.

@linktr.ee/proxy_404

radioart106, Montag 5. Februar 2024, 23:00-24:00 Uhr