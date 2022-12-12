radioart106_#151_insideout by Yifeat Ziv

A mix comprising voice, electronics, field recordings and object sounds, exploring different modes of listening to the inside and the outside. All of the recordings are unreleased audio excerpts from some of Yifeat Ziv’s past and ongoing projects, including InQuarantine Sessions, Sonoric Letters (in collaboration with Orr Sinay), Sonic Moods and ALOT .

Yifeat Ziv is a vocalist, composer, a free improviser and a sound artist.

She combines voice, electronics, field recordings and text to create interdisciplinary sound works that derive from her research of the human voice, technology, acoustic ecology and listening practices.