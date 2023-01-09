radioart106_#152_Umwelt – Parallel universes in one world, by Daniel Meir

This show contains recordings of Insectivorous bats, some from species that are on the verge of extinction. These bats live in abandoned caves and bunkers along the Israel-Lebanon and Israel-Syria borders. The recordings were made with ultrasonic bat-detectors and also slowed-down recordings of ecosystems in swamps and ponds that reveal harmonies and rhythms beyond the range of perception of the human ear. The ‘drumming’ of wasps in a hive was built around a contact microphone.

Special thanks: Dr. Eran Levin from the Tel Aviv University School of Zoology.

Daniel Meir (b. 1972, Haifa, Israel) is a Tel-Aviv-based sound artist and sound designer, specializing in sound design and original music for video art, documentaries, films, art installations, and theater. Daniel teaches sound art and sound design at the Bezalel Academy of Art and Design, Jerusalem. He is also the co-founder and director of Halas Radio, an experimental internet radio station sponsored by The Israeli Center for Digital Art. https://danielmeir.com

