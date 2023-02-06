radioart106_#153_Constellations of Listening by Shortwave Collective

„Our recent work constructing ‘Open Wave-Receivers’ (self-powered radio receivers made from readily available and found materials)brings into focus the site-and-time specificity of radio reception. We experiment with designs that incorporate the physicalities of an immediate space into the circuit – such as coils wrapped around roof tiles, ground wires connected to garden taps, and antennas attached to fences – all of which set the circuit within a specific location. By listening over time, we notice the atmospheric and environmental influences on radio reception. We think of these and other radio devices in-situ as part of a larger constellation of bodies, materiality, and connection experienced through listening.

„Over the course of 22 hours during Radio Art Zone, listeners were able to tune into Shortwave Collective engaged in collective and solitary listening experiences as we searched for radio reception through Open Wave-Receivers and other devices such as VHF and VLF receivers, software-defined radio, walkie-talkies, and electromagnetic detectors. Our collective material was sourced over many months and seasons, and across different time zones, from listening sites that connect environments, technologies and voices. Each recording was broadcast at (or close to) the hour it was originally heard. In two live sessions taking place during the Perseids meteor shower, Shortwave Collective members filtered recordings made by the group through their home environments: between 18:00-18:30 CEST on Friday 12th August from a garden in Crete, and 11:00-11:30 CEST on Saturday 13th August from a mountain in the south of France. Our 22 hours concluded from the garden in Crete for the final half hour.“

Shortwave Collective is an international, feminist artist group established in May 2020, interested in the creative use of radio. We meet regularly to discuss feminist approaches to amateur radio and the radio spectrum as artistic material, sharing resources, considering DIY approaches and inclusive structures. SWC are Alyssa Moxley, Georgia Muenster, Sally A. Applin, Kate Donovan, Maria Papadomanolaki, Brigitte Hart, Lisa Hall, Hannah Kemp-Welch, Karen Werner, Meira Asher. https://www.shortwavecollective.net/

radioart106, Montag 6. Februar 2023, 23:00-24:00 Uhr